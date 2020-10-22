Instagram refuses to remove 'black art' image that shows severed heads of whites

Instagram has refused to take down an image that has caused a stir and sparked heated reactions on the platform. The graphic has been posted by an account named 'supportblackart'. The image shows two apparently African-American women holding severed heads of white men.

The graphic has been made by an artist named 'sugarygarbage' and is named 'No Place I’d Rather Be Than Here With You'. The graphic was posted several days ago. It has got more than 13,000 likes.

Given the sentiments stirred by death of George Floyd in US, a fierce debate has erupted over the Instagram graphic.

"This is giving the stereotype that black women are violent and the fact that they made the women look like a giant and holding white people's head is not okay. The women looks like she is not in the right head space and ripping them apart is very violent and that type of violence black women don’t have," commented one user.

The image found supporters too

"It’s art, bunch of snowflakes!" commented a user.

However, it appears that people reported this image to Instagram. But as per Instagram's response posted by writer Luke Rudkowski, the platform declined to take down the post.

It's really nice when extremely powerful multi-national corporations decide what is for the greater good for everyone to consume.



And hold on..... doesn't Instagram institute a titty ban!? pic.twitter.com/ooetmukxJd — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 20, 2020 ×

In its response, Instagram has said that "people may express differently" and that the photo "likely doesn't go against" Instagram's community guidelines.