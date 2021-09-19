Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to IS killed in gun battle

In a gun battle with security forces, Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State (IS) group has been killed, said the military. It is being seen as a victory for the counter-terrorism campaign against extremists in the jungles of Sulawesi island.

According to Central Sulawesi province’s military chief Brig Gen Farid Makruf, Ali Kalora was one of two militants killed in the shootout. The chief identified the other suspected extremist as Jaka Ramadan.

Watch:

During a raid on Saturday, the two men were shot by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district, said Makruf. It borders Poso district, which is considered an extremist hotbed in the province.

“Ali Kalora was the most wanted terrorist and leader of MIT,” Makruf said, while referring to the East Indonesia Mujahideen militant group, which claims allegiance to IS.

Also Read | Suicide bomber who carried out Kabul airport attack was arrested in Delhi earlier, claims ISIS-K

The security forces are searching for the four remaining members of the group.

For several killings of police officers and Christians, the East Indonesia Mujahideen has claimed responsibility.

In Central Sulawesi, security operations have been intensified over recent months to capture members of the network. The group had pledged allegiance to IS in 2014.