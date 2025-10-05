/Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 37, dozens of students still trapped under rubble

The death toll from the collapse of a boarding school in Indonesia rose to 37 on Sunday (Oct 5), officials said, as rescuers continued to search through piles of rubble for dozens still missing. “As of Sunday morning, the number of recovered victims was 141 people. 104 were in safe condition, 37 were dead,” said Yudhi Bramantyo, operations director at the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). He added that 26 people remain unaccounted for. The multi-storey school building, located in West Sumatra province, suddenly gave way on Monday afternoon as students were gathering for prayers. The collapse was so violent that it sent tremors through nearby homes, according to residents.

Rescue efforts continue 6 days later

Rescue teams have been working around the clock, often by hand, to remove debris before bringing in heavy machinery over the weekend. The use of excavators had been delayed earlier in the week out of concern that vibrations might cause further collapses, but families of the missing agreed to proceed once the 72-hour “golden period” for survival had passed.

The debris removal is now concentrated on the northern section of the site, an area believed to contain several classrooms. “The evacuation process is still ongoing. Debris removal is focused to the north side in an area not integrated with the main structure,” Bramantyo said on Saturday.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chief added that rescuers were racing against time and weather, using sniffer dogs and excavators to reach buried victims. The rescue effort has been hampered by aftershocks from a nearby earthquake earlier in the week, which briefly halted operations.

How the collapse happened