Indonesia: Rescuers search for victims buried in deadly landslides as death toll reaches 15

On Tuesday, a rescue official said more rescuers and heavy machinery will be sent to Indonesia’s landslide-hit Serasan Island to search for dozens of victims who are still missing. The deadly landslide struck Serasan on Monday in the remote Natuna region between Borneo and peninsular Malaysia, AFP reported.

According to Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), till now rescuers have managed to recover 11 bodies, but the village puts the death toll to 15. He added around 47 people are still missing, while around 1,200 people have been asked to seek shelter because of the disaster.

He said, "six (bodies) have been identified, while four are still being identified."

Muhari told AFP, "there are 82 search and rescue personnel on Serasan Island. Over 15 officers from Jakarta will also join the effort tomorrow."

Some heavy-duty vehicles and two helicopters will also help in the search for victims and aid distribution efforts.

Murari added that the disaster agency was sending food and tents, and satellite communication equipment, two helicopters in a bid to establish communication lines and speed up aid.

Officials have claimed that poor weather and downed communication lines have complicated rescue efforts on the island.

Heavy rain in the region has forced intermittent pauses in the rescue operation. Currently, the rescuers are focusing their efforts on the road near a cliff where almost 30 houses were reportedly buried due to the landslide.

Indonesia is quite susceptible to landslides during the rainy season and aggravated in some places by deforestation and prolonged torrential rain which caused flooding in different areas of the country.

