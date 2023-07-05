Indo-Canadian gangster killed in British Columbia, say police

A 25-year-old Indo-Canadian gangster was fatally shot in Canada’s British Columbia province. The deceased was identified as Karnvir Singh Garcha.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that the incident took place on Sunday at 9.20 pm (local time) at Coquitlam city.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had received a call about gunshots, following which a team was dispatched to the spot. Upon reaching there, the officers found Garcha lying on the floor with gunshot wounds and immediately began lifesaving measures. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, Garcha was dropped off at a condo complex minutes before he was fatally shot.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on two matters on Thursday, July 6: one on a charge of breaching a release order, and a second on assault charges dating back to March of 2019, CTV News reported.

Calling the killing an “unfortunate incident”, IHIT spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Pierotti told CTV News that they were trying to determine if Garcha lived in the condo building and build a timeline of events leading up to the killing.

"Investigators have learned that Garcha was dropped off at the scene minutes before the homicide," IHIT said in a press release.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off.” Public safety warning Last year in December, the Surrey RCMP issued a public safety warning for Garcha, and 22-year-old Harkirat Jhutty– the two Indo-Canadian men allegedly involved in gang activities.

The RCMP statement said that the warning was being issued due to “a significant threat to the public posed by these individuals through their connection to criminal activity and high levels of violence, police believe that anyone connected to or in proximity to them may be putting themselves at risk.”

“Due to their association with gang activity, the drug trade, and violent acts such as shootings, these individuals have put themselves, their families, and the community at risk,” the release stated.

Notably, Garcha is not the first Indo-Canadian gangster to be violently killed in public this year. Earlier on May 28, Amarpreet Samra was allegedly shot dead outside a banquet hall in Vancouver.