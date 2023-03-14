Indiana: Yellow chemical plume disperses in New Albany, investigation underway

A leak of a chemical substance resulted in plume dispersion in New Albany skies in Floyd County, in US state of Indiana on Monday (local time), as per reports by WLKY television station.

According to Kent Barrow, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, the leak was detected Tuesday at a Blue Grass Chemical Specialties facility on Industrial Boulevard. The leak was reported at 10:15 am and now the officials are trying to understand what led to the incident.

Barrow said that a tank containing nitrate solution leaked due to overflow. The solution was used to clean metal. After the leak, a visible yellow plume was released into the air.

However, the officials now claim that the plume has since dissipated, even as it is yet to be ascertained how much of the nitrate solution overflowed and the level of plume released in the air.

Paul McCauley, vice president at Blue Grass Specialties, confirmed that the incident does not pose any threat to the public but cautioned that breathing in the affected area is still not good.

He said that inhaling the plume could lead to respiratory issues. On chemical spill, the New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said, "I spoke with Blue Grass Chemical Specialties's chemical engineer, and he informed me that the smoke was a form of nitrogen oxide that is not harmful at these quantities."

"There was no explosion or fire at the plant, and the reaction has stopped. Emergency Management crews, after utilising gas monitors on site, have now given the all clear for the area. The yellow smoke has dissipated from the area and affected roadways are open," Gahan added.

What is significant to note is that even as the inside of the plant was "contaminated" with the plume, it did not result in hospitalisation of anyone and that everyone inside the facility was safe. An internal investigation will be able to unlock the mystery behind the overflow of the solution.

This is the first time that a leak of this level has been recorded at the facility as this is not an isolated incident and a leak happened before as well.

The officials asked Mount Tabor Elementary and people nearby the plant to shelter in place. However, it was lifted just after noon. Interstate-265 highway was briefly shut down however has now been reopened.



(With inputs from agencies)



