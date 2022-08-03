Indian-origin man charged under Britain's Treason Act over crossbow threat to Queen Elizabeth II

After getting arrested with a crossbow at Windsor Castle, the UK police charged a 20-year-old Indian-origin man with an offence under Britain's 1842 Treason Act.

Following the incident at the castle, Jaswant Singh Chail has also been charged with making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

London's Metropolitan Police said that Chail is currently in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in the British capital on August 17.

After pleading guilty to firing blank shots at the monarch when she was on parade, Briton Marcus Sarjeant was sentenced to five years imprisonment in 1981.

The last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious 1351 Treason Act was William Joyce who collaborated with Germany during World War II.

The Met said that security processes were triggered within moments of the breach and that the individual did not enter any buildings following the Windsor Castle incident.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were spending Christmas Day at the castle with Queen Elizabeth II as a precautionary measure amid resurgent Covid-19 cases.

In 1982, while the queen was in bed, a man in his 30s entered her private chambers at Buckingham Palace.

In the last two years, two men have been arrested for scaling the gates of the Palace and bedded down for the night on its grounds before being caught.

(With inputs from agencies)

