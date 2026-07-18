/Indian man found dead in Canada's Hamilton, homicide investigation underway

An Indian man working as a truck driver in Canada has been identified as the victim in a homicide investigation after his body was found inside a sewage culvert in Hamilton, Ontario on Wednesday (July 15).

The victim Taranpreet Singh Sidhu (29), had moved to Canada from India in 2022 and worked as a truck driver in Brampton. He had also lived in Halifax.

Hamilton Police said emergency crews were dispatched to the north end of Fruitland Road at approximately 8:15 a.m. on July 15 after reports of an unresponsive person found in a culvert. Sidhu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to police, Sidhu was not killed in the area where his body was located. Investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death, while his death is being treated as a homicide.

Before the discovery of Sidhu's body, Hamilton Police had been working with Peel Regional Police as part of the investigation. Detectives have been reviewing surveillance footage, examining digital evidence, and interviewing witnesses to piece together Sidhu's movements in the days leading up to his death.

Investigators have also carried out an extensive review of surveillance footage from the area where Sidhu's body was discovered. However, police have not released details about the vehicle they believe was used to transport his body.