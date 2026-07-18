Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Indian man found dead in Canada's Hamilton, homicide investigation underway

Indian man found dead in Canada's Hamilton, homicide investigation underway

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 24:01 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 24:01 IST
Indian man found dead in Canada's Hamilton, homicide investigation underway

Representative Image

Story highlights

According to police, Sidhu was not killed in the area where his body was located. Investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death.

An Indian man working as a truck driver in Canada has been identified as the victim in a homicide investigation after his body was found inside a sewage culvert in Hamilton, Ontario on Wednesday (July 15).

The victim Taranpreet Singh Sidhu (29), had moved to Canada from India in 2022 and worked as a truck driver in Brampton. He had also lived in Halifax.

Hamilton Police said emergency crews were dispatched to the north end of Fruitland Road at approximately 8:15 a.m. on July 15 after reports of an unresponsive person found in a culvert. Sidhu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to police, Sidhu was not killed in the area where his body was located. Investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death, while his death is being treated as a homicide.

Before the discovery of Sidhu's body, Hamilton Police had been working with Peel Regional Police as part of the investigation. Detectives have been reviewing surveillance footage, examining digital evidence, and interviewing witnesses to piece together Sidhu's movements in the days leading up to his death.

Trending Stories

Investigators have also carried out an extensive review of surveillance footage from the area where Sidhu's body was discovered. However, police have not released details about the vehicle they believe was used to transport his body.

Investigators have urged the public to come forward with any information available to them on Sidhu. Surveillance, dashcam or doorbell camera footage is what the police is looking for at the moment to find any trace of his movement.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics