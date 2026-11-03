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Indian killed in Nepal helicopter collision, remains to be repatriated

Saloni Murarka
Authored By Saloni Murarka
Published: Nov 03, 2026, 17:40 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2026, 17:40 IST
Indian killed in Nepal helicopter collision, remains to be repatriated

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN) has launched an investigation into the accident. Photograph: (Screengrab from video on X)

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The deceased, identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu, 47, was travelling aboard a Fishtail Air helicopter. His body has been brought to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu for autopsy. A 49-year-old Indian-origin resident of New Zealand was also injured in the collision.

An Indian national has been killed after two helicopters collided while landing in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district, with India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying efforts are underway to bring the deceased’s mortal remains back to India.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had seen reports and images of the incident and confirmed that an Indian national had died.

“Our Embassy has confirmed this and has expressed its condolences. We will make efforts to bring the mortal remains back as soon as possible,” Jaiswal said.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu who was travelling aboard a Fishtail Air helicopter, according to Nepal Police.

His body has been brought to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu for a postmortem examination.

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Another passenger, a 49-year-old Indian-origin resident of New Zealand was injured in the collision. Both Patel and the helicopter captain are receiving treatment at Mediciti Hospital and are out of danger, Fishtail Air said in a statement.

The two helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided at around 8:11 am local time while landing at Pheriche in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district, according to the District Police Office.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN) has launched an investigation into the accident.

In a statement, it said necessary action and corrective measures would be taken in accordance with the law based on the investigation’s findings and conclusions.

Indian authorities are also coordinating with Nepali officials for the early repatriation of the deceased’s mortal remains, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

About the Author

Saloni Murarka

Saloni Murarka

Saloni Murarka

Saloni Murarka is WION’s Nepal Correspondent, reporting from the heart of Kathmandu. She covers Nepal’s political, social, cultural, and environmental landscape with depth. As WION...Read More

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