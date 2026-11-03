/Indian killed in Nepal helicopter collision, remains to be repatriated

An Indian national has been killed after two helicopters collided while landing in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district, with India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying efforts are underway to bring the deceased’s mortal remains back to India.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had seen reports and images of the incident and confirmed that an Indian national had died.

“Our Embassy has confirmed this and has expressed its condolences. We will make efforts to bring the mortal remains back as soon as possible,” Jaiswal said.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu who was travelling aboard a Fishtail Air helicopter, according to Nepal Police.

His body has been brought to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu for a postmortem examination.

Another passenger, a 49-year-old Indian-origin resident of New Zealand was injured in the collision. Both Patel and the helicopter captain are receiving treatment at Mediciti Hospital and are out of danger, Fishtail Air said in a statement.

The two helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided at around 8:11 am local time while landing at Pheriche in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district, according to the District Police Office.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN) has launched an investigation into the accident.

In a statement, it said necessary action and corrective measures would be taken in accordance with the law based on the investigation’s findings and conclusions.