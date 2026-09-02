/Indian killed, another injured as Russia attacks Ukrainian cities day after PM Modi meets Putin

At least 12 people were killed including one Indian national in the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday (Sep 1). As per reports, another person was injured. Russian drones and ballistic missiles struck several cities in the eastern European nation, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Russian guided aerial bomb and drone strikes also continued against Odesa and the surrounding region. A border crossing with Romania and export infrastructure were also "deliberately damaged", according to Zelensky. The Ukrainian president blamed Russia for deliberately targeting civilians and called for increased air defence assistance to Ukraine.

"My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones," the Ukrainian president added. Zelenskyy said dozens of people were injured in the attacks, which also hit Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Dnipro regions.

HT reported the identity of the Indian national killed and the one injured. Sudarshan Bhabhilala, a 40-year-old resident of Gujarat, died due to a severe head injury sustained in a Russian attack in Kyiv region, while Ganesh Kalleda, a 35-year-old resident of Telengana, was injured in the attacks. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in an attack in Ukraine. The embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and extends its deepest condolences,” the Indian mission in Kyiv said on social media. “We are providing all possible assistance for early repatriation of the mortal remains. In this regard, the embassy is in contact with his company and the Ukrainian authorities.”

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Modi-Putin meeting

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. He told the Russian president, “Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India’s message. Modi added that the “land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: the path of peace."