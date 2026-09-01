/From 'not an era of war' to 'end of war': 4 times PM Modi urged Russia's Putin to stop Ukraine conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently advocated for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy in his direct conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid Moscow's prolonged war with Ukraine. On several occasions since 2022, the year when the war began, PM Modi has issued statements on public platform while sharing stage with Putin and batted for the cessation of hostilities. As of today (Sep 1), the war has been going on for 4 years, 6 months, and 8 days.

Aug 31, 2026: PM Modi talks about ending war with Putin at SCO Summit

PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. The meeting takes place at a critical time for India as New Delhi seeks to balance its longstanding strategic partnership with Russia, its ties with Iran and its ongoing engagement with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

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During the meeting, PM Modi issued an important statement while speaking to Putin. He told the Russian president, “Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India’s message. Modi added that the “land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: the path of peace."

September 2022: PM Modi says it is ‘not an era of war’

During a bilateral meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in 2022, PM Modi delivered his first public statement on the ending of war and emphasized that "democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue" are the tools that keep the world together, highlighting global concerns over food, fuel, and fertilizer security. PM Modi told Putin, “I know that todays era is not of war and we have spoken to you many times on the phone that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue are such things that touch the world. Today we will get a chance to discuss how we can move forward on the path of peace in the coming days.”

October 2024: "Problems should be resolved peacefully"

(Kazan, Russia) –During a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in 2024, PM Modi reiterated India's position for peace. He reiterated India’s stance on the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that the issues must be resolved through peaceful means. PM Modi affirmed India’s readiness to offer all possible cooperation in pursuing peace and stability in the region. “I have been in constant touch with you regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved peacefully. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability, and all our efforts prioritize humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come,” PM Modi said.

July 2024: "No solution on the battlefield"

On his first official visit to Russia since the invasion began, PM Modi during his visit to Russian capital Moscow in 2024, PM Modi used a private dinner and official talks to convey a firmer stance on the human cost of the conflict. Modi told Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and that peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets. Putin had also thanked Prime Minister Modi for trying to help find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"I believe there is no peace on the battlefield and solutions to the war must be found through dialogue. We spoke frankly and sensed a new thinking from our talks," PM Modi had told Putin, adding that "India is in favour of Peace, and I want to tell the international community that after my talks with my friend Putin I am filled with hope in this."