/India, US, Canada issue advisory as violence erupts in Mexico after killing of drug lord El Mencho

As violence erupted in Mexico after the killing of most powerful and most wanted drug cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, also known as El Mencho, India issued an advisory for its citizens in the country. In its statement, the Indian Embassy in Mexico urged its nationals to “shelter in place until further notice" and minimize unnecessary movements. The statement also urged citizens to stay in contact with family and friends and contact the embassy for assistance. The embassy also provided its emergency number +52 55 4847 7539. The Mexican army raided the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state during which El Mencho suffered wounds and later died. He was the boss of drug cartel named Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). The US also assisted the Mexican government in the operation. Three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested.

India issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in Mexico took to X and wrote, “There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice. Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates,” the Indian Embassy has said in a statement.

US, Canada issue advisory

The US and Canada also issued advisories for its citizens in Mexico. The US State Department urged American citizens in parts of Mexico to shelter in place. "Due to ongoing, widespread security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity in many areas of Mexico, US citizens should shelter in place until further notice. Roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic and international flights canceled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta," said a statement from the department's Consular Affairs section on social media platform X. Canada said in statement that it was monitoring the situation closely and advised Canadians in Mexico to "keep a low profile and follow advice of local authorities." It urged citizens in Michoacan, Guerrero and Jalisco states to shelter in place, citing “shootouts with security forces and explosions.”

Violence erupts in Mexico