/India, UK to cooperate in tackling extremism, terror and serious fraud: MEA

In a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that India shared its concerns over extremists becoming increasingly active on UK soil and threatening the safety and security of its leaders and diplomats and received cooperation from the British authorities on this matter. Sharing details with the media on Thursday, Misri said, “With regard to the activities of extremists, we shared our thoughts and views. We have noted the fact that they are increasingly active and have in past and continue to threaten the safety and security of our diplomatic missions and personnel, inciting violence against our leaders and our diplomats...We received cooperation from the UK on this matter.”

Referring to PM Modi’s interaction with UK PM Keir Starmer, the foreign secretary said, “The leaders also had the opportunity to discuss at some length the menace of terrorism. Prime Minister Modi thanked UK PM Keir Starmer for the strong support and solidarity extended by the United Kingdom to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Both leaders expressed a commitment to strengthening the global fight against terrorism. It was noted that extremism and radicalisation pose a threat to both societies and that there is a need to further enhance bilateral collaboration and cooperation to deal with these scourges of terrorism, extremism and radicalisation. Prime Minister Modi also sought the UK’s cooperation to bring to justice economic offenders and fugitives from Indian law.”

Misri also revealed that the Central Bureau of Investigation of India (CBI) signed an MoU with the UK National Crime Agency to combat instances of corruption, serious fraud and organised crime.

As for tackling illegal migration, Misri said, “We have emphasised that the government of India is clearly against illegal migration and we have worked in past and will continue to work on these issues, including for the purpose of repatriating such illegal immigrants.”

PM Modi also invited PM Starmer to visit India at his earliest convenience. PM Keir Starmer accepted the invitation, shared Misri. During the engagement of PM Modi with King Charles III at the Sandringham Estate, PM Modi will hand over a sapling to King Charles III as part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, a tree plantation programme.

The foreign secretary also shared that the two PMs adopted the India-UK Vision 2035 document which will steer the relationship for the next 10 years with a focused and time bound programme of action and initiatives in economy, technology and innovation, defense and security, climate action and clean energy, education and people to people ties.

“Both leaders welcomed the adoption of the Defence Industrial Roadmap, which will open up enormous opportunities for joint collaboration for the defence industries of both sides. Both leaders also expressed great happiness at the increasing collaboration in new and emerging technologies between the two countries,” Misri said.

PM Modi was hosted by PM Keir Starmer at the Chequers Estate where they held restricted and delegation-level talks and had the opportunity to review the entire gamut of issues in the bilateral relationship.