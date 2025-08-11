/India and Australia sign agreement on intel exchange, mull training in Pacific

New Delhi: In a significant upping of defence ties, India and Australia have signed an agreement to increase intelligence exchanges during the visit of the Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart. The Australian army chief is on a visit to India till 14th August. On Monday, he held talks with his counterpart, the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. Interestingly, both of them were coursemates at the United States Army War College in 2015.

The top Australian Army official was briefed on India’s Operation Sindoor under which Indian forces conducted precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack. A statement from India’s defence ministry said, “The Chief of the Australian Army was briefed on India’s security perspective, Operation SINDOOR, and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army.”

Both sides have inked an agreement to increase the complexity of military exercises and focus on high-end war fighting. They already hold regular bilateral exercises. including Austrahind (army exercises), Ausindex (Navy exercises) and are part of the Malabar naval exercises that see the participation of Japan and the US as well.

Australia participated in India’s Exercise Milan in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. India participated in the 2021 and 2023 editions of Australia’s EX TALISMAN SABRE as observers. Additionally, plans were discussed for joint training initiatives in the Pacific.

The India-Australia defence relationship has grown significantly in the past few years, which included both sides signing an air-to-air refuelling agreement last year that enhances the operational reach of both air forces. Australia has already designated India as a “top-tier security partner” in its defence strategic review. The visiting Australian Army chief met senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Rajesh Kumar, Defence Secretary.

On Tuesday, General Stuart will travel to Agra to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade and visit Taj Mahal. He will also address the National Defence College in Delhi.