Tel Aviv

An independent inquiry on the Oct 7 massacre in Israel carried out by Hamas has noted that the attack was made possible by “arrogant” groupthink led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The commission was founded by survivors and relatives of Israelis who were killed and kidnapped on the tragic day.

Advertisment

The 70-page report and 10-page “executive briefing” by the Civil Commission of Inquiry of the Oct 7 Disaster, talks of failures at every step of the administration, from the very top and reaching deep into the security establishment.

The report blames Netanyahu and top military commanders for exposing Israel to the invasion through years of faulty decisions. It states that voices critical of the government were stifled and it wrongly believed that money could keep Hamas quiet.

“Netanyahu is responsible for undermining all decision-making hubs,” the report said.

Advertisment

It questions the policy of giving funds to Hamas which helped the terrorist group create a strong base in Hamas in the decade before the attack.

“Arrogance is what led, according to various testimonies, to the fact that the IDF was not prepared for the massive invasion of Hamas terrorists into Israel, even though their plan was known," the report reads.

Also Read: Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon takes effect following 11th-hour strikes on central Beirut

Advertisment

“Arrogance and inherent blindness also led the political echelon to continue strengthening Hamas by transferring funds and avoiding taking offensive initiatives in the face of threats," it added.

Authorities 'idealized' reality

It further states that the officials ignored and "idealized reality" and tried to "buy security [and] quiet with money, ignoring the breaking of the rules by the enemy, and avoiding consultation with relevant parties such as the then-head of the Mossad".

The report was based on interviews and public hearings conducted over three months and included approximately 120 testimonies. Those who talked to the commission included former prime ministers, senior politicians, security officials, those who witnessed and survived on the fateful day, heads of volunteer organisations, and others.

The group examined how the government and the security forces worked in the years and even days prior to the attack. It also looked into the action taken by the Israel Defence Forces and the police on the day of the attack and how the adminstration functioned in the time following the attack.

The report states that arrogance deteriorated the relationship between the political and military leadership, which impacted decision-making in the Israeli government. "Arrogance and unwillingness to listen" added to the woes after the attack. It delayed the "response to besieged residents and later to evacuees from the South and North."

"These failures continued for weeks after October 7," the committee wrote.

Netanyahu’s office and the Israeli military have not commented on the report.