'Incredibly rare' Roman tomb excavated near London Bridge station

The archaeologists unearthed the remains of a Roman mausoleum “with an astonishing level of preservation”, which appeared as the most intact historic structure of its kind that has ever been excavated in Britain, in London.

The “incredibly rare” discovery was excavated at The Liberty of Southwark development site, which is located a stone's throw from London Bridge station and Borough Market, revealed the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA).

The tomb's excavation follows the discovery of some of the Roman mosaics, the largest ones found in London in more than 50 years, in February last year on the same site. The discovery includes interior floors and walls. A striking mosaic is placed at the centre and is surrounded by a raised platform, which was used to place the burials. The archaeologists also discovered the lowest entrance steps which were surviving to date.

The interior's level of preservation makes this Roman mausoleum the most intact which has been discovered to date in Britain, as per the MOLA. The archaeological investigations were led by the MOLA on behalf of the site's owner Landsec and Transport for London (TfL) and Southwark Council. Mosaics indicate raised during its lifetime The officials have planned for the mausoleum's future public display of the mausoleum after it underwent significant modifications. A second mosaic discovered just beneath the first indicates that it was raised during its lifetime. The two mosaics discovered are similar in design with concentric circles surrounding the central flower.

Speaking about the discovery, MOLA senior archaeologist Antonietta Lerz said, “This relatively small site in Southwark is a microcosm for the changing fortunes of Roman London – from the early phase of the site where London expands and the area has lavishly decorated Roman buildings, all the way through to the later Roman period when the settlement shrinks and it becomes a more quiet space where people remember their dead."

“It provides a fascinating window into the living conditions and lifestyle of this part of the city in the Roman period," she added.

The officials have redeveloped the site as The Liberty of Southwark, which is a complex of homes, offices and shops.

Southwark Council cabinet member Catherine Rose stated that the council will ensure the archaeological treasures are preserved and the community has access to it for generations to come.

Southwark Council cabinet member Catherine Rose stated that the council will ensure the archaeological treasures are preserved and the community has access to it for generations to come.

"The rediscovery of thus Roman mausoleum and mosaics is a testament to the rich tapestry of our past," she stated.