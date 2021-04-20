In wake of violent protests, France recalls 15 diplomats from Pakistan

In the wake of violent protests, France recalled 15 of its diplomats from Pakistan. Violence involving a banned group has erupted in Pakistan over blasphemous caricature of Prophet Mohammed. The group is demanding expulsion of the French envoy.

Rioting has rocked the country for the past week

On Sunday, 11 police officers were seized by protesters during clashes and held for hours at a TLP mosque, where hundreds of supporters are still gathered.

The group has waged an anti-France campaign for months since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine in Paris to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday pleaded with the group to end its violent campaign.

Khan said he also wants to stop "the insult of our Prophet in the name of freedom of speech" by western nations, but said he could not expel ambassadors every time it occurred.

