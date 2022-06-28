In ‘surprise’ delivery, 20-year-old student with no baby bump gives birth to child in UK restroom

A 20-year-old student of a university in the United Kingdom was in for a surprise when she gave birth to a child while using the restroom before a night out. What is completely shocking is that the woman, Jess Davis, had no idea that she was pregnant and also did not have a baby bump. She thought that the abdominal pains she was experiencing were due to period. Davis, who studies history and politics in Bristol, turned 20 after the surprise delivery, as per the Independent. The new mother also did not seem to have any pregnancy symptoms. As the menstrual cycle of the woman had always been irregular, she didn't notice anything unusual when she did not experience it for a while. The woman is currently studying in second year at the University of Southampton.

Also Read: Biological men may be able to get pregnant soon. Find out how

She delivered a baby boy on June 11. The baby was around three kilograms at birth. After the delivery, Davis was taken to Princess Anne Hospital, as per the outlet. The baby was put in an incubator.

Watch | Superfetation: Can a woman get pregnant again while already being pregnant?

Davis said, "When he was born, it was the biggest shock of my life - I thought I was dreaming at first. I didn't realise what had happened until I heard him cry. It suddenly hit me that I really need to grow up. It took a little while to get over the initial shock and adjust and bond with him, but now I'm over the moon. He is the most chilled baby ever. He's known as the quiet baby in the ward."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)