In new addition, New Zealand parliament garden gets cannabis plant, courtesy protesters

New Zealand parliament garden has got a new addition. It seems to have got a huge attention and several people are talking about it now. Wondering what exactly it is?

Well, don’t fret, it is just cannabis seedlings. It has surfaced in the rose garden of the parliament grounds, a the Guardian report said.

If you are wondering how exactly did it reach there, let us break it to you that it seems to have been left by protesters, who had occupied New Zealand’s parliament area for around a week. The incident had ended in a riot.

It has happened for the first time.

A resident of Wellington had spotted tiny green leaves of the plant on the ground this week on social media. A parliament groundskeeper also confirmed to the national broadcaster RNZ that the plants were indeed “a few cannabis seedlings”, may be left by the protesters.

“A lot of seeds had been scattered around, among other things left from the protesters,” the groundskeeper said.

It was “probably the first cannabis that has ever been planted on parliament grounds”, a security guard said.

The protesters were responsible for scattering the seeds and “many more will likely germinate for years to come”, a protester, who returned to the site, told RNZ.

The illegal plants have been uprooted and destroyed when the speaker of the house, Trevor Mallard, asked “for the weed to be weeded”.

(With inputs from agencies)