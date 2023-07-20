In-N-Out says no to masks: Burger chain bans employee mask wearing in 5 US states

The In-N-Out burger chain has decided to prohibit employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah from wearing masks, unless they possess a doctor's note. Leaked internal company emails reveal the new guidelines set to take effect on August 14.

In the memo addressed to workers in the specified states, the fast-food chain emphasises the significance of customer service and the ability to display employees' smiles and facial features, while also considering everyone's health and well-being, reported the Associated Press.

Consequences for non-compliance

The policy applies to all In-N-Out employees in the mentioned states, except for those whose job duties necessitate masks or other protective gear, like painters. Employees who fail to comply could face disciplinary action, including termination.

Exceptions for California and Oregon

California and Oregon, with existing laws preventing employers from banning masks, are subject to slightly different guidelines. Although the new mask policy will also be enforced in these states, employees retain the option to choose whether to wear masks in stores.

Leverage of N-95 masks

In-N-Out stipulates that employees who opt for masks must use the company-provided N-95 masks, while those desiring alternative masks must furnish a valid medical note.

Infectious disease specialist Dr Judy Stone and other public health officials have voiced their concerns about the new guidelines. Dr Stone highlights that requiring a doctor's note poses challenges, as not everyone has immediate access to a primary care physician, potentially infringing on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This is not the first time In-N-Out, headquartered in California, has faced criticism over safety measures during the pandemic. In 2021, the burger chain resisted enforcing COVID-19 vaccination rules, leading to fines and temporary closures in California.

Both memos acknowledge the company's commitment to evaluating and accommodating local health regulations. In-N-Out remains open to revisiting their guidelines as circumstances evolve.

