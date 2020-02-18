In Iron Man-style, 'Jetman' flies over Dubai during Expo 2020

Assemble all Iron Man fans because may be closer to seeing a real-life Iron Man suit than we thought before!

A team at Jetman Dubai has built a jet-powered wingsuit which took off from the ground and climbing to 1,800metres (nearly 6,000 feet) in a feat. The latest stunt reminded everyone of Marvel's Iron Man suit.

In an awe-inspiring flight captured on viral video, Vince Reffet hovered five metres above the crystal waters of Dubai's coast with the help of jetpacks and carbon-fibre wings.

(Courtesy: AFP)

"We accomplished another world first in 100 per cent autonomous human flight with @jetmandubai, who took off from the ground before soaring to a high-altitude flight of up to 1,800m!" Expo 2020 Dubai wrote on Twitter, the mammoth trade fair that will open in October.

The Jetmen had previously launched themselves into the air by jumping down from high platforms.

"It’s the result of extremely thorough teamwork, where each small step generated huge results. Everything was planned to the split second, and I was overjoyed by the progress that was achieved," Reffet said in a statement.

In the statement, Reffet also said that they are now working on landing on the ground after a flight without a parachute.

"One of the next objectives is to land back on the ground after a flight at altitude, without needing to open a parachute. It’s being worked on."

Reffet's carbon fibre wings are powered by four mini jet engines. The equipment, which is controlled by the pilot's movements, is capable of reaching speeds of 400 kilometres (250 miles) per hour.

Last year, Reffet and fellow Frenchman Fred Fugen also flew through the famed "Heaven's Gate" archway in the mountains of China's Hunan province.

(With inputs from agencies)