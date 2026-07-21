/In first visit by Canadian FM in 20 years, Pakistan urges Anita Anand’s support on Indus Waters Treaty

In the first visit by a Canadian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in nearly two decades, Foreign Minister Anita Anand met with Pakistani officials in Islamabad, where host leaders urged Ottawa’s assistance in restoring the suspended Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). During high-level delegation talks, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar directly addressed the escalating regional water dispute. India placed the 1960 World Bank-brokered pact in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a joint press briefing, Dar commented on New Delhi's decision, stating that holding the accord in abeyance introduced a critical strain into regional stability. "We seek the support of our friendly countries, including Canada, towards India's immediate restoration of the IWT, ending the weaponisation of water, and upholding international law and treaty obligations," Dar added.
Also read: Indus treaty can no longer function in its current form, says India; plans 5,500 mw of new J&K hydro projects
New Delhi maintains that the 1960 treaty will remain suspended until Islamabad takes concrete steps against cross-border terror infrastructure. Rather than viewing the treaty strictly as an isolated, technical agreement on transboundary water allocation, New Delhi has explicitly linked its survival to Pakistan's posture on national security and state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.
New Delhi's stance is clear and non-negotiable; the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty rests entirely on Islamabad taking credible, verifiable, and irreversible action against cross-border terrorism.
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Beyond regional security dynamics, both nations focused on strengthening economic ties. Anand underscored that bilateral trade between the two nations has grown significantly over the past 20 years, supported by a diaspora of over 300,000 Pakistani-Canadians.
Anand noted that emerging opportunities for cooperation on economic growth and regional stability exist, signalling Ottawa's intent to sustain structured dialogue through future bilateral consultations.
Also read: India reiterates stand, says 'Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism'
Key takeaways from Pakistan's primary pitch:
- Indus Waters Treaty (IWT): Pakistan urged Canada’s diplomatic support for the immediate restoration of the 1960 treaty, accusing India of "weaponising water" by holding the treaty in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam attack.
- Kashmir & Regional Tensions: Pak Deputy PM Ishaq Dar raised the Kashmir dispute, while FM Anand acknowledged the country’s efforts to facilitate diplomatic dialogue to de-escalate West Asia regional conflicts.