In another case of anti-Asian hate crimes, man brutally attacked last year in US dies after 8 months

An Asian man named Yao Pan Ma, who was brutally attacked in New York last year has now died. The man was attacked from behind when he was collecting returnable bottles and cans in Harlem in order to raise money to buy food amid the pandemic.

The incident took place on April 23, 2021.

As per the police, Yao fell on the ground and the suspect allegedly kicked him multiple times in the head before fleeing. Yao, however, was rushed to the hospital.

He never regained consciousness and remained there until his death.

The suspect, Jarrod Powell, was arrested four days later. He was then charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault. The exact charges have not yet been revealed.

The attack came at a time when anti-Asian hate crimes were at a rise in the US. Thousands of people also took part in protests across the US in wake of a surge in violence against Asian Americans. A study found out that reports of anti-Asian hate crimes rose by nearly 150 per cent in 2020, even as hate crimes fell overall by 7 per cent. New York saw a massive surge in reports.

