Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith says unidentified men tried breaking into her London home

Jemima Goldsmith, first wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said her apartment in London was subject to a break-in attempt. The incident occurred in the middle of the night as the perpetrators remain on the run.

Goldsmith took to Twitter to share images of the men who had reportedly stormed into her place and asked the netizens for identification. "If you can identify them, then please let me know," she tweeted.

Speaking to Pakistani media, Goldsmith stated that she called the police at night, immediately after the attempted break-in. The Scotland Yard reached her central London property and a case has been registered.

If you can identify them, then please let me know…. pic.twitter.com/sHk6BtIND7 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 28, 2023

“And then these two guys captured on camera trespassing a few weeks later in the day,” she added.

The journalist and filmmaker said she was not sure if they were the same men who attempted to ransack her place in the night.

Earlier, a British-Pakistani taxi driver was accused of stalking Goldsmith and he picked her up from a club and dropped her home. After Goldsmith got a restraining order against him, the driver named Hassan Mahmood was found in its breach last year, having once again texted the 49-year-old.

Jemima and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan met each other when the former was only 21 years old. They fell in love instantly and Goldsmith decided to follow Khan, all the way to Pakistan to support his political dreams.

She stood by Khan's side and saw the inception of PTI as well as Khan's election win to the Mianwali seat in the 2002 general elections. She even learnt Urdu and was spotted numerous times, canvassing for her husband.

However, the relationship came to an end after nine years. The couple had two children. After the divorce, she left Pakistan and settled in London.

"I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media and politicians ( and weekly death threats, protests outside my house). But still it continues."

(With inputs from agencies)