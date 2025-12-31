/Ilhan Omar net worth row: Sudden $30 mn wealth surge linked to husband Tim Mynett draws scrutiny

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, have reportedly seen their net worth surge to roughly $30 million. This dramatic surge has reportedly drawn scrutiny from the right-leaning National Legal and Policy Centre (NLPC) with allegations of potential fraud. Omar has reportedly publicly stated that she is “not a millionaire” and dismissed these claims as part of an organised misinformation campaign since her election.

Omar has been the focus of public criticism recently, specifically from the right-wing segment. US President Donald Trump specifically took an interest in her immigration status, and some republican commentators tried to connect Omar’s financial disclosures and Minnesota’s fraud cases. However, no official evidence ties Omar to fraud and financial activity.

Omar's source of wealth

The majority of Omar's wealth comes from her husband, Tim Mynett's business. Mynett co-founded a venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, which reportedly saw its valuation increase from $5 million in 2023 to $25 million by the end of 2024. Another is a winery eStCru, which has reportedly seen its worth increase from tens of thousands to between $1miillion-$5million in 2024.

Ilhan Omar and the Minnesota welfare fraud

The venture capital firm has reportedly removed names and biographies of at least nine Rose Lake Capital officers, including former Obama officials. This comes amid the $9 billion Minnesota welfare fraud investigation, which is considered one of the largest welfare frauds in US history. Though none of the removed officers are named in the welfare fraud investigation.

However, Omar was under fire for sponsoring the MEALS Act 2020, which temporarily eased rules on how school meal programs operated during the COVID-19 pandemic. These resulted in loose oversight and were exploited by fraudsters in Minnesota. She also said that she does not regret sponsoring the bill and admitted that the COVID-era program was rushed without a proper guardrail.

One of the major arguments by the conservatives was that Omar was seen on video dishing out food at the Safari restaurant in Minnesota, which formed part of the fraud scandal. The restaurant's co-owner was arrested in March 2025 for his role in the $250 million scheme. But there are no charges, official indictment or allegations against Ilhan Omar related to the Minnesota welfare or pandemic fraud investigations.