/If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, it will be economic suicide for them: Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned Iran against trying to close the Strait of Hormuz, saying that it will be another terrible mistake by Tehran, and the decision would be economic suicide for the Islamic Republic. Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, made the comments on the ‘Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo’ show on Fox News. Rubio also warned Iran against trying any retaliation against US over the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and said that such an action would be “the worst mistake they’ve ever made.”

When Maria Bartiromo asked Rubio if he expects Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt oil transportation, Rubio said, “If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake. It’s economic suicide for them if they do it, and we retain options to deal with that.”

He also warned Iran against trying any misadventure of retaliation for the strikes and said it should turn to diplomacy.

“What happens next will now depend on what Iran chooses to do next. If they choose the path of diplomacy, we’re ready. We can do a deal that’s good for them, the Iranian people, and good for the world. If they choose another route, then there’ll be consequences,” the Secretary of State said in the ‘Face the Nation’ show on CBS News.

He added that the offer for diplomacy with Iran is still open and that regime change is “not the goal” of the United States.

“The President said very clearly, we have 60 days to make progress on a deal, and if we don’t, I’m going to deal with it differently... [Our military] went in, they did what they needed to do with precision and skill that no other military in the world can do, and they left.”



Slamming Iran for not being sincere during the 60-day window for talks offered by President Trump, Rubio said Tehran was trying to play its old games.

“They thought they could do with President Trump what they’ve done with presidents in the past and get away with it — and they found out last night that they can’t,” Rubio added.

“This is a President that tells you what he’s going to do and then he does it.”

“We achieved our objective. No one, after last night, should be under any illusions ... When this President says he’s going to do something, he’s not just wasting words. He means it,” the secretary said.

“There is no country in the world that can do what the United States did last night ... It was executed with extraordinary skill, and I think it demonstrates the capabilities we have.”