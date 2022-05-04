Idit Silman in a delicate political position, says PM Bennett's political advisor to WION

As Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tries to hold his coalition government together, Jeremy Saltan, political advisor to the prime minister while speaking exclusively to WION said coalition partner Idit Silman may stay in the government and not vote against the government.

"We did see Idit Silman show not to vote against the coalition in the very crucial house rules committee votes just last week," Saltan said.

"I think she understands she is in a very delicate place in terms of her own political future, so I am not sure she will be voting against the coalition," he added.

Also Read: PM Naftali Bennett meets Islamist party leader for first time since suspension of coalition government

On the question of Raam party rejoining the coalition and if Hamas calls for unrest again whether the party will leave the coalition again, Saltan said there is no connection between the two sides when it comes to the issue of the Israeli government.

"I feel very confident, if it is necessary to go ahead and do anything in Gaza, then we will be able to do so without worrying about the stability of the coalition," Saltan added.

Watch: Israel demands an apology from Russia over Lavrov's Hitler comments

On the issue of PM Bennett and foreign minister Yair Lipid's differences on the Ukraine war and the Palestinian issue, Saltan said there is unity between the two leaders including the coalition partners over Ukraine.

However, he agreed that there is disagreement over the Palestinian issue as the coalition partners have "different ideas on what is supposed to happen there that's why there has been no diplomatic process in the first 11 months of this government."

Watch WION LIVE Here