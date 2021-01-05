I will 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency: Donald Trump

Terming US Presidential Election 2020 as a 'rigged election' Donald Trump said on Monday night that he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency.

President Donald Trump is urging Republican voters in north Georgia to turn out and vote in Tuesday’s special election that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Speaking at a rally in Dalton, Trump said “the stakes in this election could not be higher” as he warned a boisterous crowd of several thousand supporters about Democrats winning control of the Senate.

Trump also repeated the false assertion that he won the presidential race in Georgia. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

The president said he’s had two elections in Georgia and claims he "won both.”

Trump said Democrats won't be "taking this White House. We're gonna fight like hell, I'll tell you right now."

Electoral voters won by President-elect Biden are “not gonna take this White House!” he shouted as supporters cheered at an outdoor rally in Georgia. Trump’s announced purpose for the trip was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday’s runoff election, but he spent much of his speech complaining bitterly about his election loss — which he insists he won “by a lot.”

Earlier, in Washington, he pressed Republican lawmakers to formally object Wednesday at a joint session of Congress that is to confirm Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, itself a confirmation of Biden’s nationwide victory November 3.

