/‘I strongly condemn’: Netanyahu slams Israeli settler violence in West Bank villages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly condemned violence by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian villages of Qusra and Jalud in the occupied West Bank.

In a rare criticism of Israeli settlers, Netanyahu called the attacks criminal acts and said they were harming Israel's image and interfering with the military.

"I strongly condemn the criminal acts of violence committed in the villages of Qusra and Jalud by a handful of rioters who are violating the law, causing a grave injustice to the law-abiding Jewish community, interfering with the IDF in carrying out its missions, and harming Israel's standing in the world," Netanyahu said in a statement.

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His statement came after dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Qusra on Saturday following nearly three weeks of tension in the area.

Settlers attack Palestinian villages

Qusra residents and the Israeli military said dozens of settlers entered the village on Saturday. The settlers allegedly threw stones at residents and barricaded themselves inside a house while Palestinian residents were inside.

The Israeli military said soldiers and border police were sent to the area after reports of violence involving Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

"Following reports that Israeli rioters had arrived in the area and that violent clashes had occurred, including stone-hurling toward Palestinians and additional civilians".

Security forces removed the settlers from the house and separated the two groups. They also confiscated vehicles that were suspected of being used to reach the area.

Police investigation opened

The Israeli military said the confiscated vehicles would be used as evidence in a police investigation that has been opened.

It added that security forces were continuing to operate in the area to prevent further violence and restore order.

"The security forces strongly condemn all forms of violence," it said.

Tensions in Qusra had already been rising for several weeks. Earlier in August, a group of settlers began blocking supplies from reaching Palestinian homes on the outskirts of the village near Nablus.

The move trapped residents inside their homes and drew unusually strong criticism from the US ambassador.

Israeli forces continued to operate in the area in the following weeks, while settlers remained in the surrounding hills.

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has continued for years, often with little or no legal consequence. The attacks have increased in recent months.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the Palestinian territory, alongside around three million Palestinians. The settlements are illegal under international law. Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.