/Face of Nepal floods: 97-year-old pulled alive from rubble after hours-long operation

Nepal is still trying to come to terms with the devastating floods that has killed 675 people left 2,500 missing. Rescue and search operations are still on at several places. In one such operation a 97-year-old woman has been rescued alive after remaining trapped beneath rubble for several hours.

Guna Maya Bohara was trapped under debris of her care home after floodwaters and landslides damaged the building.

Rescue personnel from the Nepal Police and Nepal Army launched an intensive operation after locating her beneath the wreckage. For four hours the team worked to carefully clear the debris and reached the elderly woman. She was eventually brought out alive with the help of an excavator.

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Photos of 97-year-old Bohara sitting in an excavator bucket after being rescued from the rubble spread rapidly across social media. Still conscious and covered in mud, Bohara was hailed by relatives as looking like a battle-hardened warrior who had defied the odds to survive.

Bohara is now recovering in hospital. She is unable to explain how she survived.

Death toll rises

As rescuers continue to search through mud, debris and damaged infrastructure for survivors, the death toll has reached 675 which is a sharp rise from what was estimated earlier.

The US Geological Survey said the event was the deadliest disaster to hit Nepal since the 2015 earthquake.

Pilgrims among the missing