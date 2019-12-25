I lost my memory, but now I am fine, says Brazilian President Bolsonaro after release from hospital

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was released from hospital after he hit his head and fell told a television channel that he had temporarily lost his memory.

The Brazilian president had spent the night under observation in an Army hospital and was released later.

"At that moment I lost memory," Bolsonaro told a local television channel, adding, "the following day, this morning, I managed to get back a lot of things and now I am fine."

Bolsonaro's CT scan did not reveal any anomalies, doctors said after the president fell on his back in a bathroom at the Alvorada Palace his as his health continued to be a cause of concern.

In a message on Twitter, Bolsonaro, 64, picked passages from the Bible, saying: "For if one falls the other raises his mate; but woe to what is alone; for in the fall there will be no one to lift it up."

Last year, Bolsonaro was injured in a knife attack during a campaign tour. He has undergone four surgeries to treat the stab wound to his abdomen. He told the television channel that his health was "fine" even though he was quick to caution that "there are some consequences" of the stabbing.

Bolsonaro who came to power recently had earlier said that he was examined for skin cancer but no traces of the disease were found.

Later on Christmas Eve, a visibly happy president wished the country asserting on Twitter "inspired by the rebirth of Jesus Christ our Lord, let us also celebrate the rebirth of a great nation."