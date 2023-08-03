'I have fallen in love', Ex-New York state bishop gets married after trying to leave priesthood

An 84-year-old bishop in New York state's Albany, who unsuccessfully tried to leave the priesthood after facing accusations of sexual abuse, announced his marriage.

Emeritus Bishop Howard Hubbard made this surprising announcement amidst a tumultuous period for the Albany diocese, which filed for bankruptcy due to a surge of lawsuits from individuals claiming sexual abuse as children, some of which occurred decades ago.

Bishop's marriage 'not valid'

The current bishop of the upstate New York diocese stated that Hubbard's marriage was not considered valid despite his retirement from the priesthood.

Hubbard admitted to covering up abuse allegations by priests to avoid scandal but vehemently denied any accusations of abusing minors.

Last year, Hubbard's request to leave priesthood was rejected by the Vatican City.

He was told to wait until the purported resolution of the seven civil lawsuits against him.

Hubbard said that he found love with a caring woman who stood by him during the lawsuits and decided to marry her in a civil ceremony held in July.

"I could be 91 or 92 before these legal matters are concluded," Hubbard was quoted as saying by Associated Press. "In the meantime, I have fallen in love with a wonderful woman who has helped and cared for me and who believes in me."

Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger clarified that rules against marriage still apply to Hubbard, despite no longer serving as a priest.

The church does not recognise his marriage as valid, as he remains a retired Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church and cannot enter into marriage.

The Albany diocese, like others in the New York state, faces lawsuits from victims of childhood sexual abuse since New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations, allowing people to pursue decades-old allegations.

