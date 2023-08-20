Hunter Biden's lawyers threatened to put President Joe Biden on witness stand: Report

US President Joe Biden was going to be put on the stand to testify for his son Hunter Biden if criminal charges were ever brought against him, a sensational report in Politico has claimed.

Hunter's lawyers warned the Department of Justice (DoJ) that the defence would put the president in the witness box after news leaked that federal agents had enough evidence to charge the first son with illegally buying a firearm while still using crack cocaine.

“President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defence in any criminal trial,” reads a 32-page letter written by Hunter’s lawyer, Chris Clark to prosecutors.

“This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis,” Clark added.

An additional 300 pages of emails reviewed by the publication show the extent to which Hunter's lawyers went, in an attempt to arrange the "sweet plea deal', which would have kept him out of prison before it fell apart at the last minute.

What is the case about?

Hunter did not file his tax returns on time, for the years 2017 and 2018, on earnings of more than $1.5 million. In both years, he owed more than $100,000 in taxes on those earnings, as per news agency AFP. Each count brings up to 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 or double.

As for a separate gun charge, Hunter was found in possession of a firearm which he purchases in 2018. He lied about his drug use on a federal gun-purchase form.

If the plea deal cut between the prosecutor and defendant had stood valid, the gun charge would have been expunged after two years of probation.

However, after raising certain concerns regarding the terms of the deal, US District Judge Maryellen Noreika said that she could not "rubber stamp the agreement".

The hearing ended with Hunter pleading not guilty to two misdemeanour charges for failing to pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018. After the verdict, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed that President Biden will not be using his presidential authority to pardon his son.

Earlier, after Hunter announced he was pleading guilty, the POTUS and the First Lady released a statement saying they love and support their son and will have no further comment over the issue.

"The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment," the White House said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)