Hundreds of people protested in New York Monday against President Donald Trump's executive orders restricting treatment for transgender children, and reports that a local hospital group consequently cancelled appointments for two trans youths.

A noisy crowd packed into Manhattan's St. Vartan park, in sight of a campus of NYU Langone Health which The New York Times reports cancelled appointments of two trans children following Trump's decree.

"Protect trans futures," "don't capitulate to hate" and "break the silence" read the slogans on some of the banners brandished by the crowds of protesters, at least one of whom was detained by police, an AFP correspondent saw.

Last month, Trump issued a sweeping executive order requiring institutions receiving federal research or education grants to end forms of gender affirming treatment for children under 19, and directed his incoming health secretary to do everything to end the practice.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the policy reads.

Two 12-year-old children due to receive puberty-blocker implants at NYU Langone had their appointments cancelled, with one parent recounting a doctor told them it was because of "the new administration", the Times reported.

NYU Langone Health declined to comment to AFP.

"I don't regularly come to rallies like this. Trans people have always existed, we are not going to go away just because they make lawmakers uncomfortable," said one trans protester from Brooklyn who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.

'Most vulnerable groups'

"It starts with local organizing and getting a mayor who is not willing to do Trump's bidding."

Referring to the claims NYU Langone suspended care for trans younth, the demonstrator said "it's about not complying in advance."

"We're sick of putting up with this," they said.

One speaker at the rally, Julie, said they had received gender affirming care at NYU Langone Health for 15 years and was "very fortunate."

"We're now at the slightest pushback from Washington, an illegal executive order, the CEO of NYU Langone has already started canceling appointments for trans youth," they said.

Speaker rabbi Abby Stein, who is trans, accused Trump of singling out "one of the most vulnerable groups in this country."

"We're asking for the right to be alive. We're asking for the right to basic health care," they said.

In a blizzard of executive action since returning to power, Trump has singled out trans people, with the State Department removing "T" and "Q" from "LGBTQ" country travel advisories, as well as decreeing departments only recognize two genders.

While campaigning, Trump routinely demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people – notably transgender women in sports – and gender-affirming care for children.

