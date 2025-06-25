/How many active troops does each NATO member have? LIST INSIDE as NATO leaders agree to hike military spending

As the NATO Summit continues in The Hague with all member countries' leaders present there, discussing defence plan, European Union’s Readiness 2030 plan, the Israel-Iran war, and several other agendas, some of the members expressed the need for greater defence spending.

The members said that the need for greater defence spending relates to a higher threat level, with several global wars raging across the world.

There are approximately 3.55 million active military personnel across all NATO countries, with the United States having the highest number of troops.

According to an Al Jazeera report, citing NATO, here's the list of the top 15 countries out of 32 NATO members, with the number of active troops.

List:

United States: 1,300,000

Türkiye: 481,000

Poland: 216,000

France: 205,000

Germany: 186,000

Italy: 171,00

United Kingdom: 138,000

Spain: 117,000

Greece: 111,000

Canada: 77,000

Romania: 67,000

Netherlands: 42,000

Finland: 31,000

Czech Republic: 30,000

Portugal: 28,000

Notably, the US has the most active troops currently, followed by Turkey, Poland, France, Germany and Italy.

On Wednesday, NATO leaders agreed on a massive hike in defence spending after US President Donald Trump put pressure on him. They expressed their "ironclad commitment” to come to each other’s aid if attacked.

"An attack on one is an attack on all," the leaders stressed their commitment to NATO's collective security guarantee.

“Allies commit to investing 5% of GDP annually on core defense requirements as well as defense- and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations," read the final summit statement.

As it concludes, US President Donald Trump said he was leaving the Nato summit with “a little bit different” view of the alliance after seeing “the love and the passion that they showed for their countries.”