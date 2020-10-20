How countries are battling the second-wave of COVID-19

Countries are now in the middle of the second-wave of COVID-19. Infection rates are soaring in Europe, and American states are approaching levels last seen during the summer peak.

Countries are considering the possibility of a second lockdown. Israel was the first country to impose a three-week circuit-breaker. But unlike the first time, Israel is planning a staggered lockdown exit, one that could take a year to complete. Spain's Catalonia and the Netherlands have also entered a second lockdown.

Nowhere is the resurgence more evident - than in Europe, and millions of europeans are buckling down for tougher curbs. Ireland is going into a 6-week lockdown, and unlike the first time - schools will remain open. Retail shops will remain shut, and restaurants limited to takeaways. People have been asked to not travel beyond a 5-kilometre radius.

Across the Irish sea, Britain has unveiled a three-tier system. In medium-risk areas, most businesses are permitted to operate except nightclubs. In high risk areas - people have been asked to stay at home, to not use public transport and to not meet people outside their household. In very high-risk areas, serving alcohol is banned, and so are mass gatherings. Most of these new curbs are aimed at slowing down social life. When Europe exited its first lockdown, there was a sudden burst of social activities.

Pubs were brimming, streets were packed, and business was picking up. But the governments failed to account for the second wave.

This time around - leaders have unveiled a targeted strategy, starting with night curfews to keep people off the streets and special curbs on places serving alcohol. Both France and Belgium have adopted this strategy. Pub and bar owners are staring at massive losses and lay-offs.

What's happening in Europe is a warning for the United States. Donald Trump is going ahead with the reopening. But multiple American states are witnessing a resurgence. California, Texas and New York are reimposing restrictions. All three states have ordered to either shut bars and pubs, or to reduce their capacity.

As experts keep warning - a lockdown cannot stop the pandemic, it merely slows the infection and gives countries enough time to build up resources.

These new restrictions will keep the virus at bay. But until a vaccine is made available, we could be talking about a third lockdown 5 months from now.