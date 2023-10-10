How an Israeli woman distracted Hamas with coffee and cookies for 15 hours until rescue

In Israel's Ofakim, a woman reportedly distracted the Hamas for 15 hours, before being rescued. The woman has been identified by Israel's Channel 12 News as Rachel Adari.

Here's what happened:

We will die together

Talking to the Israeli News channel, Rachel recalled that five terrorists armed to the teeth with guns and other weapons entered the house where she and her husband were present.

"I said to my husband, if we will die, we will die together," Rachel Adari told the outlet.

The couple's son, a police officer, was on the outside, helping the YAMAM counterterrorism force plan a rescue. Aware of the fact, Rachel decided to buy some time.

Also read | Defence shares soar amid Israel-Hamas conflict

She told Channel 12 that she could see that the Hamas operatives were agitated, and that's when she came up with a plan.

"I saw they were angry, and I asked them if they were hungry," she said.

"I made them coffee and gave them cookies. They started singing Lior Narkis (Israeli singer's) songs to me. I distracted them. I knew my son was helping the YAMAM and that they would come rescue me."

The next few hours were spent waiting, hoping to be rescued.

At around midnight, the couple saw the IDF approaching.

Also read | Did Hamas dupe Israel into a false sense of security before launching bloody attack?

"At 2:30 in the morning, a grenade was suddenly thrown into our house, I jumped on my wife. Shots passed over us - near the head. I don't know how we survived," (translated from Hebrew) he told the news organisation.

After 15 hours of waiting, the couple was rescued. The Hamas operatives were killed by the Israeli special forces during the rescue operation.

The Israel-Hamas conflict

Just a few days ago, Israel, which has one of the world's most powerful militaries, was caught off guard by what is proving to be the worst breach in its defences since Arab forces waged a war around 50 years ago, in 1973.

As per Reuters, the death toll from the Hamas attacks on Saturday (Oct 7) has climbed to 900 — mostly civilians gunned down in their homes.

Gaza's Health Ministry claims that the retaliatory strikes have led to the death of around 687 Palestinians.

The United Nations reports that around 180,000 Gazans have been rendered homeless due to the conflict.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE