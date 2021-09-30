How an ISIS terrorist's craving for kebab landed him in police net

When you eat too much, you might get into a lot of problems.Obesity not only causes health problems, but it may also lead to you being arrested by the cops if you are a fugitive.

A suspected British terrorist who gained six stone after fleeing Islamic State was apprehended because of his kebab obsession.

While on the run, former rapper Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, 31, put on so much weight that Spanish cops had to use his ears to identify him.

The Londoner had fought alongside Islamic State in Syria and was mistaken for the group's leading beheader, Jihadi John.

He escaped Syria for Algeria, where he was apprehended in 2020 with two associates after receiving kebab orders.

Due to a social media post, detectives recognised suspected Algerian fixer and people smuggler Adbeizerrak Seddiki as the guy buying kebabs online.

They watched the address in Almeria, Spain's south east, before swooping in on Abdel Bary as the suspected terror group received their third kebab delivery.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Seddiki ordered takeout meals from The Kebab Shop on April 15, 2020, at 10.46 p.m. local time, five days before his arrest.