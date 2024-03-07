Houthi attack leaves 2 dead, 6 injured on commercial ship near Yemen, says US officials

In the Gulf of Aden, a missile strike carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels on the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence resulted in the tragic death of two crew members, prompting survivors to abandon the vessel on Wednesday (March 6).

This marks the first fatal incident in the Houthi campaign, which escalated due to Israel's conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The attack adds to the ongoing disruptions on a vital maritime route connecting Asia and the Middle East to Europe.

The Houthi attacks, initiated in November, persist despite the U.S. airstrike campaign launched in January.

The True Confidence was reportedly hailed by individuals claiming to be the Yemeni military before the attack, and the Houthis, suspected of attempting vessel seizures, have been communicating with ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden over the radio.

Two U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the anti-ship ballistic missile attack resulted in two deaths and six injuries among the crew.

The Liberian-owned ship's full extent of damage is yet unclear, but the crew abandoned the vessel, deploying lifeboats.

The Houthis have not immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and the motive for targeting the True Confidence remains unclear, although it was previously owned by Oaktree Capital Management, a Los Angeles-based fund specializing in vessel financing. Oaktree has declined to comment on the matter.

Since November, the rebels have consistently targeted vessels in the Red Sea and neighbouring waters due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Among these ships are those carrying cargo destined for Iran, the primary supporter of the Houthis, as well as an aid ship later intended for territory under Houthi control.

Despite over a month and a half of airstrikes led by the U.S., the Houthi rebels have maintained their ability to carry out significant attacks.

These incidents include the recent assault on a fertiliser-laden cargo ship, the Rubymar, which ultimately sank on Saturday after drifting for several days, and the destruction of an American drone valued at tens of millions of dollars.

On Tuesday (March 6), a distinct Houthi assault reportedly aimed at the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer actively engaged in the American campaign against the rebels.

The attack on the Carney by the Houthis on Tuesday utilised bomb-laden drones and an anti-ship ballistic missile, as confirmed by the US military's Central Command.

In response, the US subsequently conducted an airstrike, successfully eliminating three anti-ship missiles and three drone boats carrying explosives, according to the Central Command.