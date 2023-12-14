Hong Kong police announce reward for arrest of pro-democracy activists overseas

Hong Kong police on Thursday (Dec 14) added names of five more overseas-based activists to the wanted list and has even offered reward for information that'll lead to their arrest. This is being seen as China's continued crackdown against pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong under China's national security law.

The five activists are Simon Cheng, Frances Hui, Joey Siu, Johnny Fok and Tony Choi, who are now based in various countries acroos the world, including US and UK.

Eight other overseas activists have already been declared fugitives by Hong Kong authorities in July this year.

"All of them who have already fled overseas have continued to commit offenses under the national security law that seriously endangered national security," claimed Steve Li, an officer with the Hong Kong police's national security department.

The five activists have been accused of several crimes, including incitement to secession and subversion as well as collusion with foreign country or forces outside China.

The national security law

The controversial national security law was imposed by China on Hong Kong in 2020 following widespread anti-government protests that went on for months.

Under the law, any person can be punished if he/ she commits acts like but not limited to, subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorism. Those found guilty can be sent to prison even for life.

Reuters quoted Joey Siu, the activist who is now in the US and is a US citizen as saying " Hong Kong's latest move demonstrated the extraterritorial reach of the national security law and the chilling effect that follows".

"I think democratic countries, especially the U.S., need to take a lead on addressing such transnational repression harassment tactics against activists like me," Siu further siad.