/Hong Kong fire: Anti-corruption watchdog arrests 8. Details here

After the deadly fire killed over 100 in Hong Kong's high-rise building, the anti-corruption watchdog of the country arrested eight people on Friday (Nov 28) in connection with the deadly housing estate fire that killed at least 128 people. The group of seven men and one woman include "engineering consultants, scaffolding construction contractors and a middleman", said the financial hub's Independent Commission Against Corruption, which has launched a probe into the fire at a residential complex under renovation.