Honduras President accused of accepting bribes from drug traffickers

The Honduran President, Juan Orlando Hernández, has been accused of accepting bribes from drug traffickers and ordering the country's armed forces to guard a cocaine laboratory and shipments.

US federal prosecutors have filed motions against Hernández and have also submitted evidence claiming he said he wanted to "shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos by flooding the United States with cocaine".

Also read| Migrant caravan sets off to US from Honduras, risking new tensions

The motions have been filed by the prosecutors in the southern district of New York. Hernández has been referred to as "CC4" or the co-conspirator No4. However, his brother, also a co-conspirator has been specifically named in the motions. His brother's name and his designation as 'President' has made the accusation against Hernández clear.

"By late 2013, the defendant partnered directly with CC4 and high-ranking officials in the Honduran military. At this time, CC4 was pursuing election as the president of Honduras as a member of the Partido Nacional de Honduras (the ‘National Party’)," the motion states.

Also read| Biden and Mexico leader discuss migration

Despite the conviction of Juan Antonio Hernández, one of his brothers, in 2019, the President has repeatedly denied all accusations against him. He was accused of accepting more than $1m from the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán during the 2019 trial, which he denied. The same accusation has been repeated in the recently-filed motions too.

The President, this time, has claimed these accusations are being made by the traffickers as a way to seek vengeance from him after he was 'successful' in clamping down traffickers' operations in the country.

Federal prosecutors have also named several senior military, police, political and business figures in these motions for accepting bribery and laundering money in similar illegal operations.