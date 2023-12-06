Honduras bus crash claims lives of 12, President Xiomara Castro declares national mourning

At least 12 people lost their lives and two dozen others sustained injuries after a bus in Honduras skidded off a highway on Tuesday (Dec 5) and fell into a ravine, said the authorities.

The bus with 60 people aboard, crashed into a bridge before tipping into a stream at the bottom of the ravine about 41 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital city of Tegucigalpa, said the police officials.

"There are now 12 dead - 10 died at the scene and another two at the hospital in Tegucigalpa," said fire brigade Lieutenant Cristian Sevilla.

The ones who were seriously wounded in the crash were rushed immediately to the hospital by ambulance and helicopter, said the officials.

President Xiomara Castro took to his official social media account and announced that his government had declared three days of national mourning.

"This is a tragedy that affects us all," Castro wrote, adding that the government would cover the victims' funeral costs.