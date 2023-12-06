US Vice President Kamala Harris breaks record for most tie-breaking Senate votes

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (Dec 5) created history by casting the most tiebreaking votes in the Senate.

She set a new record for becoming the first VP in the history of the United States to do so.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, called Harris’ 32nd tiebreaking vote a “great milestone.”

“Today is historic. Vice President Harris has just cast her 32nd tie-breaking vote, the most tie-breakers ever. I join all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle thanking the Vice President for her leadership, and for making the work of the Senate possible,” Schumer was quoted as saying by CNN.

“Without her tie-breaking votes there would be no American Rescue Plan, no Inflation Reduction Act, and we would not have confirmed many of the excellent judges now presiding on the bench. Every time duty is called, Vice President Harris has answered, more than any other Vice President in our nation’s long and stories history,” he further added.

Schumer presented Harris with a golden gavel after which the vice president said that she was “truly honoured.”

The voting was done to break the tie on judicial nomination.