In an interesting discovery, it has been found that Adolf Hitler's doctor treated the Nazi dictator's voice after he gave speeches to whip up support for his regime.

The letters, published in the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday (June 5), are currently under the custody of the Swiss descendent of the doctor.

According to the newspaper, Carl Otto von Eicken, a German ear, nose, and throat specialist treated Hitler for 10 years from 1935.

Eicken explained the details of Hitler's treatments in letters which he wrote to a cousin and they were later discovered by his great-great-grandson Robert Doepgen.

Vouching for the authenticity of the unpublished letters, British historian Richard J Evans, a specialist in German history, said they show Hitler's fear of serious illness.

After their first consultation in May 1935, Hitler told Eicken that "If there is something bad, I absolutely have to know."

Although Eicken advised Hitler to rest his voice, he postponed an operation to remove a polyp until after a speech.

The Swiss newspaper reported that Eicken was dedicated to his profession and never questioned how he treated a man whose actions led to millions of people being killed in the Holocaust and World War Two.

In fact, when Eicken was questioned by Russian interrogators about why he didn't do anything to stop Hitler, he said "I was his doctor, not his murderer."

(With inputs from agencies)

