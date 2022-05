Hitler requested to search about his own ancestry

Then after World War II, the memoirs of Nazi war criminal Hans Frank, who governed occupied Poland during the war, revived the story.

In his memoirs, published after his 1946 execution for war crimes, Frank said he had secretly researched Hitler's ancestry at the request of the Nazi leader himself.

"This must have been towards the end of the 1930s," wrote Frank, in an extract published by Germany's Der Spiegel magazine at the time.

Hitler, he said, had told him he was being blackmailed by a nephew over the matter.



