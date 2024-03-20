High exposure to pornography among young Australians leads to violence against women, says research

Public health strategies aimed at young people must address issues such as violence against women and risky sexual behaviours associated with exposure to pornography, according to a new research by Queensland University of Technology (QUT) researchers.

The study, conducted by Professor Michael Flood and Ph.D. candidates Maree Crabbe and Kelsey Adams from the QUT School of Justice, drew upon a nationally representative survey of 1,985 Australians aged 15 to 20 regarding their exposure to and use of pornography. Their findings have been published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health.

The survey, conducted by Our Watch, an organisation focused on preventing violence against women and children in Australia, highlighted the public health implications of young people being exposed to pornography.

Crabbe explained that there is growing evidence indicating that pornography exposure and use have significant impacts on public health, particularly in shaping young people's sexual understandings, expectations, and experiences.

She noted that research has linked pornography with harmful attitudes and behaviours, including risky sexual behaviours, objectification of women, acceptance of rape myths, and sexual coercion and aggression. The aim of the study was to provide comprehensive research examining young people's pornography exposure nationwide, inclusive of demographic and geographical differences.

The survey findings revealed that pornography had a widespread presence in the lives of young Australians, with 86 per cent of male and 69 per cent of female participants reporting exposure to pornography.

Of those, 50.1 per cent of young men and 40.3 per cent of young women reported deliberately seeking pornography the first time they viewed it. Curiosity was cited as the main motivation for seeking pornography, followed by sexual stimulation, peer influence, and the desire to learn more about sex.

Crabbe further highlighted that the average age of first exposure to pornography was 13.2 years for males and 14.1 years for females.

Professor Flood emphasised that the extent of pornography exposure revealed by the study indicates that it likely significantly influences the sexual attitudes and behaviours of Australian young people.

He noted that pornography use is associated with both perpetration and victimisation of violence, particularly sexual violence among young people aged 15-19. Therefore, efforts to prevent violence should include measures to mitigate the potential harms of pornography.

Patty Kinnersly, CEO of Our Watch, emphasised the need for more support for young people, including guidance, honest conversations, and information about sex, sexual relationships, and pornography to foster equal, positive, and healthy relationships.