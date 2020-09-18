Hezbollah has stashed Ammonium Nitrate across Europe, says US

Just more than a month ago, Beirut was struck by a catastrophe. The blasts at Beirut port were a body blow to Lebanon already cursed by violence. Many blamed Hezbollah for the blasts that were caused by huge stock of Ammonium Nitrate, a highly flammable chemical.

A report in the month of August claimed that the ship that got the supply to Beirut port was owned by a man with links to Hezbollah's bank

The blast unleashed public anger against the Hezbollah.

Another revelation could make it worse

The United States has accused the Hezbollah of storing caches of weapons and Ammonium Nitrate across Europe. The Americans say these supplies are being stored to conduct future attacks under the influence of Iran.

US State Department's counter-terrorism co-ordinator is raising an alarm. He says that the Hezbollah weapons caches have been moved through Belgium to France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. More caches of Ammonium Nitrate were discovered or destroyed in France, Italy and Greece.

The US is of the view that Hezbollah hasn't stopped its activities with the blasts in Beirut. The investigation is still on.

Almost 3000 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate was stored at the port for six years. The explosion in the month of August was felt in Turkey, Syria, Israel Palestine and parts of Europe.

It was one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in history. The Hezbollah is said to have a sizeable influence in the running of the port.

After the Beirut blasts, Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his entire cabinet resigned.

But the people are still angry.

A senior Hezbollah leader gave an interview to WION and refused to take any responsibility. However, just making statements will not help the Hezbollah.

The group, that entered politics through militancy seems to have lost the support of the public. Hezbollah may have sizeable political power, but it is now accused of protecting a corrupt political class. With the US now stepping up the heat, Lebanon seems to be slipping out of the hands of Hezbollah.