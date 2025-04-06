A recent video shared by the White House has received severe backlash, which showcases the deportation of immigrants.

The clip, shared on the White House's official X handle, shows detained migrants being processed for deportation set to the track "Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)" by UK pop group Bananarama.

The post was captioned as: "Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye."

🎶"Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye" @CBP pic.twitter.com/4bcfAxy2gz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 6, 2025

The social media users, advocacy groups slammed the Trump administration for putting out a post which celebrates the departure of the individuals, who can be seen lined up and escorted by border patrol agents.

The netizens said that the post mocked the migrants' suffering.

'Ghoulish behaviour'

"This is ghoulish behaviour. Sociopathic. Shame on you," said a user on X.

Another said, "It would be great if you guys stopped with the dehumanizing posts! It’s disgusting."

"This isn't policy. This is state-sponsored dehumanisation - with a soundtrack. Weaponising suffering. Mocking lives torn apart. Celebrating cruelty like it's a game show. This is how fascism talks when it thinks no one can stop it. We see you. And we will stop you," wrote another.

White House defends video

The White House released a statement defending the video, stating that there was a sharp decline in illegal immigration at the southern border.

"In March, the US Border Patrol encountered just 7,181 illegal immigrants at the southern border, a 95% decrease from 2024 and a 97% decrease from 2022," the statement highlighted.

Earlier, the White House released an ASMR video showing undocumented immigrants being led onto a deportation flight from Seattle in shackles.

ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight 🔊 pic.twitter.com/O6L1iYt9b4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 18, 2025

The footage, captioned "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight," shows close-ups of chains and cuffs on the tarmac, as well as detainees walking with their hands and ankles restrained.

The sound of shackles, chains, handcuffs, and flight engines has been used as ‘ASMR’ (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) in the video.

(With inputs from agencies)