Heat and humidity kill at least 2000 cattle in Kansas

Kansas state authorities have said that extreme heat and humidity have killed at least 2000 cattle in Kansas. Increasing temperatures are threatening livestock.

US cattle industry is already suffering and producers have chosen to reduce herds. Russian invasion on Ukraine has meant that shortage of foodgrains has increased costs of animal feed.

Kansas is the third-largest US cattle state behind Texas and Nebraska, with more than 2.4 million cattle in feedlots.

Temperature and humidity have spiked over the weekend in western Kansas and cooling winds have disappeared.

Scarlett Hagins, spokesperson for the Kansas Livestock Association, said that the animals have not been able to acclimate to sudden change.

"It was essentially a perfect storm," said AJ Tarpoff, beef extension veterinarian for Kansas State University.

Temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) in northwest Kansas by Monday, said Drew Lerner, president of World Weather Inc. This weekend, parts of western Kansas and the Texas panhandle will near 110 degrees, though stronger winds and lower humidity levels will help minimize cattle deaths, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)